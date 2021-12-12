360 DigiTech, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

