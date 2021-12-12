$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $205.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.48 on Friday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $935.98 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of -0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.