$57.31 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $58.17 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.67 million, with estimates ranging from $232.37 million to $245.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE NXRT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.