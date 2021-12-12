6,606 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $95.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

