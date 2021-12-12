7,292 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

