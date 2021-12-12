$752.03 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $752.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.54. 149,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,668. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

