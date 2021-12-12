$77.73 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $77.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $4.91 on Thursday, reaching $90.07. 240,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

