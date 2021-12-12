$9.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $9.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $38.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 102.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 276,608 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Plains GP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plains GP by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,777. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

