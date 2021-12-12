9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 1,419,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

