$933.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $933.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.30 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 956,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,160. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

