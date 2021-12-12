933 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $104,536,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $372.62 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.66, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

