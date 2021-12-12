99,200 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 406,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total transaction of $726,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $207.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

