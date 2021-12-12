AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,850. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.