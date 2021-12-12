AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,850. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

