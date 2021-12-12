AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.37

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 39437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

