AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $126.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

