Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Buys £104,600 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Graham Menzies purchased 130,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £104,600 ($138,708.39).
ASIT stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.06) on Friday. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.79. The firm has a market cap of £151.44 million and a P/E ratio of -28.43.
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
