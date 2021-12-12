Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Buys £104,600 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Graham Menzies purchased 130,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £104,600 ($138,708.39).

ASIT stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.06) on Friday. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.79. The firm has a market cap of £151.44 million and a P/E ratio of -28.43.

Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

