ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 279,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

