Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.21-7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.