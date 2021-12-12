Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.21-7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

