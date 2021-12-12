Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.3%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 2,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACAZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.926 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

