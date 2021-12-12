Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,712,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

