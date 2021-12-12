Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.