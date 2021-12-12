Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,402.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADYEY shares. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Adyen stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 232,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,400. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

