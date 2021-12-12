AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,151.92 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.