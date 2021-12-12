Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 5,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,555,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after buying an additional 680,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 575,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

