Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH) Critical Survey

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iHuman and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 2.26 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -31.36 Afya $233.20 million 5.89 $56.66 million $0.47 31.38

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Afya 15.15% 7.92% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 656.52%. Afya has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Afya.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats iHuman on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

