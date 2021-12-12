Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $187,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.