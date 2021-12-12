Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $296.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle remains on track with its La Negra III and IV projects. The company also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. The company should also benefit from the synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. The buyout has provided it a complimentary product portfolio. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over the past year. “

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALB. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.