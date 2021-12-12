Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

