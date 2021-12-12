Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.18. Alector shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 1,042 shares changing hands.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Alector alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,000 shares of company stock worth $13,199,500 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alector by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Alector by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.