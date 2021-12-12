Allegheny and Western Railway Co (AWRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Allegheny and Western Railway Co (OTC:AWRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTC AWRY remained flat at $$50.00 during midday trading on Friday. Allegheny and Western Railway has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny and Western Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny and Western Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.