Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $112.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.