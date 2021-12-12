Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 31,582 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 1.99% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.33 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

