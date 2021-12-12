Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 935 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.28 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72.

