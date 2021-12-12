Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $229.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

