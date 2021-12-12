Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $41.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 1,012,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,776. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.