Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 1,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

