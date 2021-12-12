Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $6,927,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 152.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.