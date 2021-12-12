Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,470 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

WDC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

