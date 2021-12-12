Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 320,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.10 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.