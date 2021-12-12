Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 891 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

