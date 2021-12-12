Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.04. 3,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Specifically, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

