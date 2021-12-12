Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,888.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,753.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

