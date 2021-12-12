Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,888.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,753.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

