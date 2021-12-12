Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $15,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,719.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

