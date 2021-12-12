Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,719.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

