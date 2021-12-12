Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINE. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

PINE stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.