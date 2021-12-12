Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 10,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $360.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 301,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $8,171,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

