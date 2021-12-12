Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $64.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 166,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

