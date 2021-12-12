Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.24 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

