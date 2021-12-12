Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,238 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,232. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Ameresco by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

